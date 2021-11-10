Boris speaks out about the return of ‘Tory Sleaze’. In a press briefing today, November 10, Boris Johnson said “I genuinely believe that the UK is not remotely a corrupt country and I genuinely think that our institutions are not corrupt. We have a very, very tough system of parliamentary democracy and scrutiny, not least by the media and on the issue of MPs and second jobs and all that, I just want to say that the most important thing is that those who break the rules must be investigated and should be punished.”

It comes during an inspection of Tory MP Sir Geoffrey Cox, who could face a formal investigation after he was accused of using his taxpayer-funded Commons office to carry out his lucrative employment representing the British Virgin Islands. He added: “On the whole, the world and the UK population has understood that this has actually strengthened our democracy because people basically feel that parliamentarians do need to have some experience of the world”.

‘But, if that system is going to continue today, then it is crucial that MPs follow the rules. And the rules say two crucial things: You must put your job as an MP first and you must devote yourself primarily and above all to your constituents and the people who send you to Westminster, to Parliament, and those are the rules and they must be enforced and those who don’t obey them should, of course, face sanctions.’

On the other side of the commons, Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner has accused the Prime Minister of failing to get his ‘house in order’ following the latest allegations against former attorney general Sir Geoffrey Cox.

Speaking to broadcasters, she said: “I wrote to the independent commissioner today because once again we find Conservative MPs breaking the rules to make hundreds of thousands of pounds for themselves and see being an MP as a leg up to making sure they can make their own personal gain”.

‘This is not acceptable. We’re here to represent our constituents, not represent ourselves, and it stinks of Tory sleaze and corruption.

‘I’ve written to the commissioner about Boris Johnson and you know what they say – a fish rots from the head up, so you can see this is what is happening at the moment with the Conservatives.

‘They really are not representing the British people, they are representing themselves and making a huge amount of money on the back of it.’

