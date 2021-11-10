Blood test that can detect up to 50 types of cancer. The new blood test could be a game-changer.

Early diagnosis of cancer can be one of the main factors which determine a patient’s outcome. Tests though can be complex and time-consuming.

Researchers have come up with a new blood test which could be a game-changer. The Galleri test has been created by the US company Grail.

A new study has been released showing that it is effective. The study was published in the Annals of Oncology. The new test only requires a simple blood sample from a patient. It can be used to detect over 50 types of cancer. The test can detect cancer before a patient even feels any symptoms.

The study shows that the test is highly accurate. It is hoped that it will be used for screening against multiple cancers. It is most likely that this will be for people who are at high risk of developing cancer.

The Galleri test looks for chemical changes in the blood. So far the clinical trials have shown that the test has a margin of error of just 0.5per cent.

The test is already being used in the United States. It has an innovative development status and a licence. The test still needs final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In the UK the NHS have begun trials of the blood test in the hopes that it could be used in the future.

