Supermodel Bella Hadid: “I’ve had breakdowns and burnouts”. Bella has said that “social media is not real.”

The 25-year-old supermodel has spoken out regarding her “breakdowns and burnouts”. The model battles anxiety and has previously shared tips with her fans on how to cope with mental health issues.

Bella took to Instagram to remind people that “you’re not alone”. She even shared a photo of herself crying.

The supermodel commented: “Social media is not real. For anyone struggling, please remember that. Sometimes all you’ve gotta hear is that you’re not alone,”

“I’ve had enough breakdowns and burnouts to know this: if you work hard enough on yourself, spending time alone to understand your traumas, triggers, joys, and routine, you will always be able to understand or learn more about your own pain and how to handle it.”

In 2019 Bella spoke out to celebrate mental health awareness day. She revealed it was “a struggle that I know a majority of us have dealt with in the past or are dealing with currently”.

Bella wants to help fans who are struggling. She previously said: “I want you to know, there is always light at the end of the tunnel, and the rollercoaster always comes to a complete stop at some point,”

“There is always room for it to start up again, but for me it’s always been nice to know that even if it’s a few days, weeks, or months, it does get better, to some extent, even for a moment.”

