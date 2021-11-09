Young boy still inside stolen car in Almargen, Malaga

A young boy was still inside of a car stolen in Almargen, Malaga on Monday, November 8, leaving his parents in panic.

The town of Almargen, Malaga was gripped with fear on Monday when a car was stolen with a six-year-old boy still inside.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



A family travelling from the neighbouring town of Cañete La Real stopped off at a shop at around 7.30 pm when the terrifying incident occurred.

The parents were parked illegally outside the front of the store leaving their six-year-old inside the car but then heard the car start and speed off down the street.

Upon realising that they had an unwanted passenger, the car thief abandoned the poor boy at a petrol station around 5 minutes away from where the car was stolen.

Guardia Civil officers were called by the panic-stricken parents after they saw their car speed away carrying their young son. However, around 10 minutes later officers were called by petrol station staff notifying them that a boy was alone in the station.

When officers and the boy’s parents arrived the young lad was said to have escaped unharmed but was understandably in shock, according to SER Malaga.

Guardia Civil officers are still on the hunt for the stolen car after the driver was able to get away.

The officers are using images from video surveillance cameras at the service station and gathering eyewitness statements in hopes of tracking down the car thief.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.