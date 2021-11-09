Weather forecast for the week in Spain



As reported by the State Meteorological Agency, AEMET, Storm Blas will continue to complicate the weather in the Balearic Islands and in the Mediterranean regions this week. This comes from their spokesman, Ruben del Campo, who assured that “Blas will stay for a few more days, possibly until Friday”.

In the rest of the Peninsula, especially in the western half, the next few days will see slightly cloudy or clear skies, with cold temperatures. Rain is not predicted, and temperatures should rise slightly, but night frosts will continue in the interior of the northern half.

On Tuesday 9, and Wednesday 10, Blas will get a little closer to Spain, so the instability in the archipelago will intensify from east to west, with locally strong showers widespread and persistent on Wednesday especially, with possible storms.

This pattern is expected to affect parts of Catalonia, the Valencian Community, and Murcia. It may also persist on Wednesday in the northeast of Catalonia, south of the province of Valencia, and north of Alicante.

For the rest of the country, slightly cloudy skies will continue to predominate, with some intervals in the northern half, but without rains. Intense winds will continue in the Ebro valley, in the Pyrenees, Catalonia, and the Balearic Islands.

A maritime storm in much of the Mediterranean area, both on the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, could produce waves of 3 to 5 metres in height. Temperatures will not experience great changes, although they will have a certain downward trend.

Thursday 11 will probably be similar to the previous days in the Balearic Islands and the Mediterranean. Locally strong and persistent rains and showers will be experienced, especially in Mallorca, Ibiza, eastern Catalonia, and an area between the south of the province of Valencia and north of Alicante. In the rest of the Mediterranean area, frequent and intense showers are expected.

The rest of the Peninsula will continue for the last three days of the week with no rain and slightly cloudy skies. Strong winds will still feature in the northeast, and in the Balearic Islands.

Thermometers will rise progressively towards the weekend, the night frosts will subside, and the environment will be milder during the day. Del Campo indicates that the trade winds will lose intensity in the Canary Islands and turn to the east. This could cause an increase in suspended Saharan dust. There will be cloudy intervals in the north of the more mountainous islands, and some light drizzle with cloudy intervals in the rest. Temperatures will remain unchanged, as reported by diariosur.es.

