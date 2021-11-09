Two arrested after 200km/h chase along A-7 in Marbella

Two arrested after a 200km/h chase along the A-7 motorway in Marbella



National Police officers have arrested two men, both aged 26, in the Malaga municipality of Marbella, for a crime against traffic safety. One of those detained was found to have search, arrest, and person warrants in force against him. He also had three outstanding arrest warrants with prison sentences attached.

The initial incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, November 6, at a random vehicle checkpoint established by the National Police in the Estepona municipality of Malaga. As a vehicle with two occupants approached the control, the officers proceeded to signal for the driver to stop.

Ignoring the instructions, he carried out several evasive manoeuvres and took off along the A-7 towards Marbella, reportedly reaching speeds of over 200km/h. Officers in an undercover police car gave chase, during which, after taking the exit towards San Pedro de Alcantara, the driver lost control. His car turned over several times before crashing into the concrete median.

With obvious difficulty, after the crash, the two occupants exited the vehicle, but one of them was unable to run very far before being intercepted just a few metres away. A uniformed patrol joined the search for the second man, who was eventually found hiding among the bushes on the terrace of a nearby house.

Both men were subsequently asked to show their identification, after which they were arrested. The driver was charged with the crime of dangerous driving. The detainees, along with the proceedings carried out, were placed at the disposal of the Court of Instruction No4 of Marbella, as reported by malagahoy.es.

