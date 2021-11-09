Teenager missing in French forest, bloodstained headphones found

A teenager has gone missing in a French forest and a pair of bloodstained headphones were found by her father.

A 17-year-old girl has been reported as missing after going for a jog near the Bellebranche Forest, in the southeast of the Mayenne commune, France, on Monday, November 8.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The teenager was said to have gone for a run at around 4 pm on Monday but never returned. After going out to search for his daughter at around 7 pm, her father discovered headphones with traces of blood, according to Europe 1 Radio.

According to the same sources, the girl’s watch and phone were also found. The phone was allegedly bloodstained too.

Around fifty Gendarmerie officers (armed police) were deployed on Monday, supported by a helicopter and a sniffer dog team, after the disappearance that was described as “worrying” by the French police.

This morning, Tuesday, November 9, the search was ramped up to 120 officers with reinforcements from neighbouring departments, including members of the river brigade, due to the presence of two nearby rivers and two further sniffer dog teams, according to the AFP.

French police have yet to issue a statement concerning the disappearance.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.