Scandal after anti-vaxxers pay for fake jabs but get the real thing in Greece.

A scandal involving anti-vaxxers has reportedly come to light in Greece. Many people have been bribing doctors at vaccination centres to give them fake vaccines so they can have a vaccination certificate.

Greek media have reported the large-scale scam surrounding coronavirus vaccines. Allegedly bribes have been offered by anti-vaxxers at numerous vaccination centres. The anti-vaxxers had hoped to receive sterile water instead of the real thing. They wanted to receive a vaccination certificate fraudulently.

In a twist, many of the medics allegedly took bribes of about 400 euros. However, they then injected the people with real coronavirus vaccines, according to Keep Talking Greece.

Reportedly up to 200 vaccination centres are involved in the scam according to, To Vima. Greece has around 2,000 vaccination centres in total. It is thought that 200 to 300 doctors and nurses have been accepting bribes.

Reportedly around 100,000 people could have bribed medics to receive the vaccination certificates.

The police in Greece are reportedly not agreeing with all the information published in To Vima. But is unclear exactly what they do not agree with.

As reported by 20 minutes: “If it is as the Greek media report, the situation is morally complicated, because the health workers would have administered an injection to several people without their consent, but, in order to file a complaint, these people would have to admit to the bribery.”

