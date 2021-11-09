New painting discovered in Cueva de Nerja

The usual conservation works of the Cueva de Nerja have made it possible to discover a new cave painting.

The new painting in the Cueva de Nerja consists of lines and spots of red pigment that are identified with the shape of an animal with the characteristics of an equid.

The figure has been found in a narrow space in the Cataclysm Room and is located on a panel that was used as a support for pictorial manifestations during the Paleolithic.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The approximate dimensions of this section are 0.80 metres in length and 0.90 meters in height, although it could have been greater since, currently, it shows some alterations.

In this panel, the presence of an animal figure is recognised, which corresponds to a headless quadruped with an equine body that is tilted downwards and has folds on the neck marked as a zebra pattern.

The image was made using a red pigment, possibly hematite (iron oxide, very common in the cavity environment), as can be predicted by the type of colourants that have been predominantly used in the painting of the Nerja Cave.

The painting is moderately preserved, however, several traces of pigment have been lost by dripping water washing and by hiding under carbonate films on the paint. In the case of the extremities, only the starting points between the body and the legs are preserved.

These findings help to expand the knowledge of the cavity in relation to Palaeolithic art and other aspects of the archaeological history of the cave, allowing the progressive enrichment of the scientific and patrimonial value of the cavity.