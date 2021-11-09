Nerja joins the fight against climate change

Nerja has hosted the celebration of the 1st Provincial Day Against Climate Change.

On Monday, November 7, Nerja hosted the celebration of the 1st Provincial Day Against Climate Change on the Balcon de Europa, a day of environmental awareness that coincides with the COP26 World Climate Summit in Glasgow.

The event, organised by the Provincial Council through the Malaga Viva program, with the collaboration of Nerja Council and the Sierra Almijara Ecological and Cultural Association, has brought together 50 people who have participated in a gymkhana composed of a series of tests based on responsible water consumption.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Councillor for the Environment Javier Rodriguez said: “For Nerja council, this type of training session and workshops are essential to raising awareness among citizens, especially young people, of the importance of the fight against climate change and promote habits in favour of respect for the environment.”

In addition to the gymkhana, other activities have been carried out such as workshops to calculate the water footprint, good environmental practices on water consumption, as well as actions to decrease climate change.