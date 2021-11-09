Neo-Nazis brutally beat a young man in Spain

Neo-Nazis brutally beat a young man in Spain’s Valencia.

A group of 10 alleged neo-Nazis cornered and attacked a young man in Valencia over a slogan on the victim’s T-shirt.

The crime has been reported to the Hate Crimes Prosecutor’s Office. An investigation has been opened into the attack on the young man. The man was attacked by a group of people who appeared to be neo-Nazis. One of the aggressors approach the young man and commented on his T-shirt which had a slogan including the words “working class”.

The shocking attack occurred on Monday afternoon, November 8. The assault took place in Serpis Street, in the Algiros neighbourhood. According to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the young man was initially approached by one person who commented on his T-shirt before hitting him.

The man attempted to flee from his attacker. A further nine people soon appeared and caught up with the man as he attempted to flee. He was cornered in a doorway and then attacked by the group.

The young man was able to escape. He headed to a nearby bar and took refuge. Once the assailants had left the area the man headed to the local medical centre. He was injured during the brutal beating and received treatment from medics at the centre.


The victim is only 22 years old. According to Susana Gisbert, the delegated prosecutor for hate crimes in Valencia, a medical report showing the injuries has been provided so the proceedings will be examined by a magistrate’s court.

According to Efe, Gisbert has revealed that other attacks have been carried out by neo-Nazi groups in the area. She warned that the attacks “do not go unpunished.”

