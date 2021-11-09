Motherhood empowerment programme in Rincon de la Victoria

The ‘SOS Mum You Are Not Alone’ motherhood programme is part of a free awareness campaign to help mothers with children in Rincon de la Victoria.

The new motherhood programme will be carried out by expert in motherhood and parenting Lena Bu until the end of 2021. The goal is to help mothers improve their self-esteem, feel more empowered and offer them the useful tools that help them day by day with their life as a mother.

The Department of Social Welfare of Rincon de la Victoria has presented the pioneering project on conscious motherhood ‘SOS Mum You Are Not Alone’ that will begin this week, November 8.

The second deputy mayor and councillor for Social Welfare Elena Aguilar said the programme “aims to help mums to improve self-esteem, to feel more empowered and to give them useful tools to help them every day with their life as a mother.”

“We are aware of the enormous effort that mothers make every day to carry out their homes, their families and in many cases combining with their career, away from home or teleworking,” explains Aguilar.

The project is holding a two-hour online SOS Mamá course to carry out work on personal growth and development. People interested in participating must request it via email: [email protected]

The free talks will be given at My Sweet Koala centre and The Mothers School with respectful and conscientious parenting talks for families held at the Antonio de Hilaria Municipal Public Library in Rincon de la Victoria.

Lena BU is a consultant and expert in mindful parenting, an artist, motivational speaker and writer. She is the author of “The best mom in the world is you.”