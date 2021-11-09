Man barricades himself in a bar after launching violent attack

Man barricades himself in a bar after launching a violent attack in Spain’s Basque Country.

The man decided to barricade himself in the toilets at a bar in Barakaldo after violently attacking two people. The attack took place on the morning of Tuesday, November 9. The man had assaulted the owner of the bar and a customer too. The man stayed barricaded in the bar for many hours. He was arrested at around 2:30pm.

The man had carried out the attack with an iron bar and a bottle. He had managed to stay barricaded for about four hours before being arrested.

The attack took place at around 10:30 AM at a bar on Letxezar street in the Biscayan municipality. Local police and the Ertzaintza sped to the scene of the incident.

The two injured people were rushed by ambulance to the Cruces Hospital.

Officers from the Ertzaintza closed off local streets to traffic. It took several hours to convince the attacker to give up. He has now been successfully arrested.

