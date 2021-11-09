MALLORCAN primary school children can enjoy A night in the Sierra which is described as a unique, educational and fun adventure.

The environmental education project ‘A night in the Sierra’ focuses on teaching how to become aware of the importance of preserving the natural and cultural environment and is designed as a safe leisure alternative.

The activity will consist of enjoying a day and a night in the Sierra de Tramuntana, is completely free and includes a stay at the refuge of Son Amer (Escorca) for a school group, educational activities, transport between the centre and the shelter and an age-appropriate menu.

Josep Manchado, Insular Director of the Environment, emphasised that “what I like most about the initiative is that children will be able to enjoy all the comforts of the refuge for 24 hours. They will have dinner, snack and sleep in a shelter in the middle of the Sierra.

“It really is a unique opportunity for children to get to know this corner of the Sierra, in a course as different and special as this one.”

In collaboration with the Department of Sustainability and the Environment, the transport of children during this activity is provided by the Sierra de Tramuntana World Heritage Consortium, made up of representatives of the different and chaired by the Consell de Mallorca.

Schools wishing to sign up were be able to do so from Tuesday November 9.

More information from [email protected] 971 173 967/971 173 932.

