Life-saving defibrillators for Rincon de la Victoria. New defibrillators are being installed in easy to access areas.

Four new defibrillators will be added to the existing setup. The new defibrillators are in addition to those installed in sporting venues and in Local Police and Civil Defence vehicles.

The equipment is part of a network of assistance points that offer easy and immediate access to a defibrillator. This will allow rapid action to be taken in the event of a cardiac emergency. The Mayor of Rincon de la Victoria, Francisco Salado said: “having a defibrillator makes it possible to act quickly and save lives”.

Four new defibrillators are being installed. They will be located at the Tourist Office, in the Plaza Antonio Estrada in La Cala del Moral, on La Avenida de la Candelaria in Benagalbón and next to the Manuel Alcántara Library in Torre de Benagalbón.

Salado together with the Councillor for Health and Consumer Affairs, María del Carmen Cañizares (PMP), presented the new point-of-care equipment which will be located in strategic areas of the municipality.

Salado explained: “the aim is to be able to act quickly and guarantee the maximum safety of the public in the event of a cardiac accident outside the health sector. The use of defibrillators and the performance of cardiac massage in the first five minutes after cardiac arrest increases the chances of saving the person to 90%.”

Cañizares commented on the importance of “being a cardio-protected city, which in addition to safeguarding health and saving lives, creates a trend towards caring for the health of citizens, who are increasingly aware of the importance of these defibrillators.

“We have worked carefully to find the areas that are most visible and easy to locate. With these defibrillators, both the protection of the inhabitants and visitors who come to our municipality is guaranteed.”

