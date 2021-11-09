Investment to combat water shortages in Axarquia

The Junta de Andalucia has started the works to expand and improve the tertiary treatment of four wastewater treatment plants (WWTP) in Axarquia to combat water shortages.

The Junta de Andalucia has started the works to expand and improve the tertiary treatment of four WWTP in Axarquia, which have an investment of €1.7 million, to combat water shortages.

This was announced by the delegate of the Andalucian Government in Malaga, Patricia Navarro, in a visit to a fruit and vegetable marketing company in El Morche (Torrox.)

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Navarro highlighted the Andalucian Government’s foresight to streamline and authorise actions to combat water shortages, recalling that the drought decree was already approved in summer.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Sustainable Development Board has declared the execution of the expansion works and improvement of the tertiary treatment of the four wastewater treatment plants located in Velez-Malaga, Torrox and Rincon de la Victoria.

The works have an execution period of six months and will mean the creation of 25 green jobs.

With the installation of new equipment, the Board will increase the availability of reclaimed water for irrigation of agricultural holdings in the Axarquia, increasing the guarantee of supply and reserving water resources from the Viñuela reservoir.