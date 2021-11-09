Important: Google changes how you access your account from today



As of today, Tuesday, November 9, the way that you access your Google account will change. It will automatically activate the two-step verification for all users as soon as you try to log in. This is an easy process that requires you to confirm your identity with a sequence of digits.

Google will send these SMS codes to your mobile phone or email, whichever one you agree to choose. Then you simply enter those digits into your Google account to open it.

This new security system was announced in May of this year, and now, it will be a mandatory security feature each time you try to log in. Incorporating this process adds an additional layer of security that serves to protect our personal data from cybercriminals.

