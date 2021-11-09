Important: Google changes how you access your account from today
As of today, Tuesday, November 9, the way that you access your Google account will change. It will automatically activate the two-step verification for all users as soon as you try to log in. This is an easy process that requires you to confirm your identity with a sequence of digits.
Google will send these SMS codes to your mobile phone or email, whichever one you agree to choose. Then you simply enter those digits into your Google account to open it.
This new security system was announced in May of this year, and now, it will be a mandatory security feature each time you try to log in. Incorporating this process adds an additional layer of security that serves to protect our personal data from cybercriminals.
Another of the techniques that have been considered for two-factor authentication is the use of security keys. These can be physically connected to the device, and are already compatible with iOS and Android computers and mobiles.
Google has already begun to send emails and notices to users worldwide about the date of automatic enablement of the two-step verification. This will eventually be activated for more than 150 million accounts around the world.
The message you receive from Google should say, “after entering the password, a second step will need to be completed on the phone. Please have your phone handy when you log in. The two-step verification will be activated automatically on November 9″.
This security mechanism, also known as ‘2FA‘, consists of forcing the user to present two or more pieces of evidence that you are really the one who is logging in. Authentication can be reflected through passwords, coordinate cards, and even fingerprints.
This additional layer of security is created for your own safety, and the measure is already beginning to be implemented in other systems, to prevent massive theft of personal data such as passwords and bank credentials, as reported by 20minutos.es.
___________________________________________________________
