France pauses Moderna vaccine for under-30s after heart problem links

France has been advised to halt giving the Moderna vaccine to under-30s after it has been linked to heart problems.

Higher risks of heart inflammation post-inoculation have been cited as the recent decision to pause the Moderna COVID vaccine for the under-30s in France, with the country’s public health authorities recommending that those affected by the announcement get the Pfizer shot instead.

Following a large study carried out by the public health authority in France, the Moderna vaccine has been shown to increase the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis in patients within 7 days of injection.

Although despite French health authorities recommending the Pfizer vaccine as an alternative for this age range, the study is being reported by French news site, Lecourrier-du-soir.com, to also include negative findings for the Pfizer jab.

“This study confirms the existence of a risk of myocarditis and pericarditis in the 7 days following a vaccination against Covid-19 with an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna) in people between the ages of 12 and 50, especially those under the age of 30,” reports the news site.

However, the risk is “higher with the Moderna vaccine” and the “number of cases attributable to vaccines appears to be infrequent in relation to the number of doses administered.”

France is the latest country to suspend the Moderna jab following Iceland’s decision to halt its use across its whole population.

