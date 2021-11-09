Electricity prices continue to rise in Spain

By
Laura Kemp
-
0
Electricity prices Spain
Electricity prices continue to rise in Spain

The price of electricity continues to rise in Spain, reaching almost 29 per cent more than the price last week per megawatt hour (MWh.)

The price of electricity in Spain will rise 11.6 per cent tomorrow, November 9, reaching almost 29 per cent more than last week per MWh, when it was 154.29 megawatt hours on average.

In annual terms, electricity has shot up 336.82% per cent, since on November 10 last year, the average price was €45.62 per MWh.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The maximum price of electricity will be between 9pm and 10pm at €230.01 per MWh, while the minimum price will be between 4am and 5am when it will cost €171.81.

The Minister of Ecological Transition Teresa Ribera pointed out last Friday that “it is not ruled out” that high gas prices are still registered in international markets “until well into 2022”, and that this continues to have its corresponding “effect” on electricity bills in Spain.

“What we are experiencing is a consequence of the volatility of the price of gas in international markets”, said Ribera, who also noted that once the tax burden has been reduced “by almost 60 per cent, the average costs of the household bill in Spain will remain around what they paid in 2018 at the end of the year.”


Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Laura Kemp
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Laura is from a small seaside town in North Wales and has also lived in Liverpool and Manchester, where she studied English Literature and worked in social media and marketing. Laura moved to the city of Zaragoza last August to teach English, but after missing the coast she decided to move to beautiful Nerja to enjoy the sun and sea. Laura has a passion for animals, films, outdoor activities, writing and the environment.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here