Decapitated mum ’s son sentenced to an indefinite hospital order

The decapitated mum ’s son was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order. The man who cut his mother’s head off because he thought she was the devil was sentenced today, November 9.

Ernest Grusza, 41, was having a psychotic crisis when he decapitated his mum with a meat cleaver in her flat in St Ives, Cambridgeshire, in February.

A court heard he cut 59-year-old Wiesslawa Mierzejeska into 11 pieces before wrapping her body parts and putting them in a cupboard and a fridge.

When police discovered the horrendous scene, Ernest spent some time showing them what he had done, holding up his decapitated mum’s head through the kitchen window.

A jury at Cambridge Crown Court found Grusza not guilty of murder by reason of insanity.

Judge Mr Justice Fraser called the case “extremely tragic and none of his mother’s “increasingly desperate attempts to get help for her son were heeded”.

In passing down a sentence today he said “One of Grusza’s most compelling delusions was that his mother was the devil; he was told by God to kill her, and dismember her body, in order to destroy the devil. He was convinced she would resurrect if he poured holy water and blood upon her decapitated mum and dismembered body parts.

Grusza and his mother are Polish nationals and have lived and worked hard in the UK for many years.

Witnesses described Grusza as a “quiet and private man, with no hint of violent behaviour at any time”.

However, his mental health spiralled from the beginning of this year.

Psychiatrist Professor Keith Rix said “the defendant has bipolar affective disorder, also known as manic depressive illness, and that the killing occurred in the course of a manic episode”.

