COMBINED Covid-19 and influenza vaccinations offered in the Balearics to those over retirement age.

So far, some 37,851 people have been invited to receive the combined vaccination against influenza and Covid-19, which began on Monday November 8 in health centres throughout the Balearic Islands.

This campaign, which runs until November 21, is aimed at a target population group of 116,132 people, consisting of the following groups:

People aged 70 or over vaccinated with any vaccine

People aged 65 to 69 vaccinated with the Janssen vaccine

This combined vaccination against influenza and Covid-19 has led to organisational changes in the influenza vaccination campaign compared to what was usual in past campaigns, in order to achieve maximum effectiveness.

The invitation to receive the vaccine is made through the Infovacuna service, which has already called 50,000 people and agreed 37,851 appointments including 26,432 in Mallorca, 4,791 in Menorca, and 6,628 in Ibiza and Formentera

The combined vaccination will be carried out in health centres throughout the Balearic Islands but In Mallorca, in addition, the vaccination centre of Son Dureta and the Covid Express operations in Inca and Manacor will also be used.

