Caver rescued in Wales after being stuck for 54-hours underground

A caver has finally been rescued in Wales after being stuck for 54-hours underground.

A caver described as “fit and experienced” was freed from a cave in the Brecon Beacons around 7.45 pm on Monday, November 8 after being stuck for nearly 54-hours.

More than 240 people were involved in the rescue efforts, including around 70 volunteers and at least eight cave rescue teams from around the UK, which lasted around 60 hours, leading to the man in his 40’s being located and rescued.

He was driven to Morriston Hospital in Swansea with a suspected broken jaw, broken leg, and possible spinal injuries. He was unable to be airlifted to hospital by helicopter due to bad weather.

It is believed that the man was crushed by a boulder after taking a wrong step.

Peter Francis, an SMWCRT spokesperson, said the rescue is the longest in South Wales caving history.

The 74-year-old said: “This is the longest rescue we’ve ever done but we’re very pleased with the progress being made.

“The caver was very unlucky here. He’s an experienced caver, a fit caver. And it was a matter of putting his foot in the wrong place.

“He wasn’t in a dangerous part of the cave, it’s just something moved from under him.”

Gary Evans, the emergency services liaison officer, told reporters: “The casualty is doing remarkably well, if you consider how long he’s been in the cave, how long he’s been in a stretcher- he’s doing very well indeed.

“He’s being assessed at the moment and we’ll know more in a short while.”

Mr Evans added: “We’re absolutely delighted [to have completed a successful rescue], we’re delighted because it was a difficult rescue and we’re delighted because the casualty has done really well considering what’s happened.”

