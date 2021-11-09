Brit windsurfer’s body found washed up 600 miles away in Sweden

The body of a British windsurfer reported missing has been found washed up 600 miles away in Sweden.

An experienced British windsurfer was reported missing after going out on his board in 40mph winds and his body has been found washed up 600 miles away in Sweden.

In an inquest yesterday, November 8, heard of how 65-year-old Chris Bamford was last seen on November 14 2020 after going out on his board in Hunstanton, Norfolk.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



His wife, Vanessa Bamfield, reported Chris missing at 5:17pm on the same day after he had not returned to their home in Middleton, near King’s Lynn, and it was growing dark outside.

An extensive search was carried out for Chris, involving six search and rescue teams, two fixed-wing aircraft and lifeboats.

He was assumed lost at sea on November 16 and the search was called off.

His windsurfer board with its accompanying red and white sail were later discovered in the North Sea, approximately 21 miles off the Norfolk coast.

On April 6 2021, his body washed up 600 miles away on Stora Korno beach in Bohuslan, Sweden.

Two weeks later, on April 20, Interpol informed Norfolk Police that a body matching his description had been discovered.

DNA tests confirmed that the body was that of Mr Bamfield, a recently retired executive director of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council, the inquest heard. After a post mortem, his primary cause of death was confirmed as drowning, however, it also found that he had circulation issues.

Mr Bamfield’s GP confirmed in reports that he had been diagnosed with high cholesterol but did not want to take statin medication because he had wanted to treat it through diet and fitness.

Ms Blake, Norfolk area coroner, said that while Mr Bamfield had slightly high cholesterol, she didn’t understand it to be in “heart attack territory.”

“He was going out doing something he enjoyed. He had been doing it for many years and had all the proper equipment.”

“It seems to me that quite a large search was launched and some time later he was found in Sweden and identified by his DNA profile,” she added.

Ms Blake addressed Mr Bamfield’s widow and daughter, saying: “I am sorry about the loss and all the uncertainty. It makes everything worse.”

According to Mr Bamfield’s daughter Ashton, her father had gone windsurfing at lunchtime, meaning he had plenty of daylight left.

She said: “I don’t want anyone to think he was being extremely reckless, because he was not reckless at all.”