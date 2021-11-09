Back to the future: time traveller claims to be the last person on earth

Back to the future: alleged time traveller claims to be the last person on earth. A self-proclaimed time traveller from 2027 has tried to prove that he is the last person on earth to his TikTok followers.

The man has posted numerous videos trying to prove that he is a time traveller. He is struggling to convince his TikTok followers though.

TikTok user Javier is known as @unicosobreviviente. The name means only survivor. He has been sharing videos of Spain with supposedly deserted streets to prove that he is a time traveller and is the last person on earth.

His followers set him a series of challenges to prove that he really is a time traveller. The man has claimed that a mass extinction occurred on earth and only he has been left alive. The alleged time traveller has over 6 million followers. Many of them though have labelled him as a fake.

One of his many followers issued a challenge over the weekend. The fan asked Javier to film a scene of Barcelona from his hotel room.

Javier obliged and produced a video.

A fan said: “Look closely at the dark spots in the intersection you can see some movements. Looks like something was edited out.”

He was soon challenged again. A TikTok user said: “If you make the same video but during the day, I’ll believe you for real”.

Javier produced another video in the daylight and commented: “Waking up, everything changes place,”

“I am trapped between 2021 and 2027. I am in a world parallel to yours.”

Someone else spotted the flaws in his videos and commented: “Your hands are different on each video.”

His fans still do not believe him though and are continuing to come up with new challenges in this bizarre game.

One person commented: “How can you send a TikTok from the future to the past using internet from there?”

