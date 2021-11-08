Valencia man tries to throw ex-partner off balcony

Valencia man tries to throw ex-partner off the balcony



National Police officers took a call on the 091 emergency number at around 3am today, Monday, November 8, from residents of a block in the Valencian district of Maritim. They reported the sounds of an argument taking place between a couple in one of the apartments.

Patrols were deployed to the location, and on arrival, went to the address from where the neighbours had reported hearing shouting and screaming. A woman opened the door, reportedly crying, nervous, with a flushed face, and a cut on her lip. Medical assistance was immediately requested by the police, with an ambulance subsequently transferring the woman to hospital.

Before going to hospital, the woman told the officers that her ex had been in her apartment, assaulted her, and tried to push her half-naked from the balcony. It transpired that the aggressor fled as soon as the police patrol pulled up outside.

Learning that a restraining order was in place against her ex-partner, the officers located and arrested him for breaking the conditions of that order. He was charged with being the suspected perpetrator of a crime of mistreatment in the family, attempted murder, and breach of the court order.

It was reported that the detainee has a previous police record, and tried to resist arrest, allegedly attempting to kick the arresting officers, as reported by levante-emv.com.

