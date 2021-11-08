Ulrika Jonsson wakes up with two men in her house after a boozy night out. Ulrika had no idea who they were.

54-year-old Ulrika woke up after being kicked out of a nightclub. Two men were in her house that she had not met previously. Ulrika had headed out for a night on the town with her daughter Bo.

The night ended with Ulrika being thrown out of a nightclub. She is not sure if she was barred.

According to The Manchester Evening News Ulrika took to Instagram to reveal details of the night out.

After the night out Ulrika returned home sporting a ‘bruised, swollen, sore wrist’ and a ‘sore a***’ after she fell over.

She revealed to her Instagram fans how she woke up to find two men in her house. She commented: “So about last night,”

“There’s just so much I can’t remember.

“I’ve come home with a bruised, swollen sore wrist with scratches on it. I also have a really sore a*** from falling over.”

From her couch she told fans what had happened. She explained: “Beau and I went out for a drink and bumped into a group of girls I’ve never ever met before and kind of hijacked their evening, for which I apologise, and then drank and danced and I fell over three times.

“I was drunk but I’m really s*** at balance and I got marched out by security and barred I think.”

She added: “I’m thinking this is a good result for a 54-year-old.

“It shows I’ve still got a bit of life in me.

“Also I think we got a McDonald’s on the way back home. And there are two men sleeping upstairs.

“Just saying, that’s what happens.”

Ulrika shared more details with fans on her Instagram stories. She commented: “Went to a bar, met a wicked group of girls,”

“Fell on my a*** three times. Got chucked out (yes, me).

“Lost my handbag, found it.

“Got a Maccies on way home.”

Ulrika seemed to be suffering from a hangover and commented: “Am dying right now.

“And there are two men sleeping in my house. Dunno who they are.”

