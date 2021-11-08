Two years spent searching for the corpse of Valencian woman

Two years have been spent searching for the corpse of a Valencian woman who is thought to have been murdered at the hands of Jorge Ignacio P.J.

The authorities and the young woman’s family have been searching for two years. Marta Calvo disappeared two years ago on Sunday. The authorities have searched for her body in multiple forest areas in Manuel. They have also searched the rubbish dump in Dos Aguas and an abandoned house in Villanueva de Castellón.

The suspected killer is in prison but he will not reveal where he hid the body. The family cannot grieve properly until they know where Marta’s body is.

Marta’s mother, Marisol Burón, is hoping that new legislation will be brought in which will criminalise concealing a body. She brought the legislative initiative before the Congress of deputies on Friday.

On Sunday the family held a religious service in their hometown in Valencia’s Estivella. The service was attended by close family and friends too.

Over the last year, multiple police investigations have sought to locate the body. An investigation is still ongoing.

A dozen women survived sexual encounters with the suspected killer of Marta. They have already testified before the court. They revealed details of how their attacker used cocaine to drug them on their genitals.

Jorge Ignacio P.J. is has been accused of murder and sexual assault. At least three of his victims are deceased.

