The US opens its borders to vaccinated UK travellers

The US opens its borders vaccinated UK travellers. After almost 2 years of Coronavirus restrictions imposed by the US, the travel ban is now lifted.

Transatlantic flights will resume for the thousands of passengers who have waited so long to be reunited with their loved ones.

British Airways and Virgin Atlantic have announced that they will operate a synchronised departure from Heathrow to celebrate the end of the travel ban. Their aircraft will take off from parallel runways at the west London airport at 8.30 am before flying to New York JFK.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said it was a “significant moment” as transatlantic travel has “long been at the heart of UK aviation”.

Former President Donald Trump imposed these travel restrictions at the start of the pandemic almost two years ago. Visitors were not allowed to visit dozens of countries. But now, this is over, the US opens its borders and so long as the UK travellers are fully vaccinated and have their certificate of vaccination they can enter America as and when they choose.

Apart from proof of vaccination, travellers must also take a COVID-19 test within 3 days of arrival, this test must be negative or they face quarantine, just like any other country. Accepted vaccines are: AstraZeneca, BIBP/Sinopharm, Covishield, Janssen, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Sinovac

As the US opens its borders, airlines are preparing with an increase in flights scheduled with 2,688 flights due to operate between the UK and US this month alone.

This is up 21% compared to October but down 49% on pre-pandemic levels of November 2019.

British Airways chief executive Sean Doyle said the reopening of the US borders was a “moment to celebrate” after “more than 600 days of separation”.

He went on: “Transatlantic connectivity is vital for the UK’s economic recovery, which is why we’ve been calling for the safe reopening of the UK-US travel corridor for such a long time.”

His counterpart at Virgin Atlantic, Shai Weiss, said: “The US has been our heartland for more than 37 years and we are simply not Virgin without the Atlantic.

“We’ve been steadily ramping up flying to destinations including Boston, New York, Orlando, Los Angeles and San Francisco, and we can’t wait to fly our customers safely to their favourite US cities to reconnect with loved”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.