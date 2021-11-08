Suspected gunman arrested in Estepona

Victim pictured shot through both legs. Credit: National Police

Suspected gunman arrested in Malaga’s Estepona.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested by National Police officers in Estepona. He was arrested on suspicion of the crimes of robbery with violence, illegal possession of weapons, drug trafficking and injuring another person.

The alleged perpetrator made arrangements to meet his victim to carry out a drugs sale. During the meeting, he stole 10,000 euros. Not only did he not hand over the drugs he also shot the man he was meeting. The victim was injured in both of his legs.

Officers searched the suspect’s house. They recovered a nine millimetre pistol along with ammunition. They also discovered over 2000 euros in cash, three mobile phones and 89 grams of hashish. They found relevant documentation too.

