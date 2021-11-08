Strictly the Real Full Monty: Line-up revealed. The show is set to wow audiences this Christmas.

A stunning line-up of brave celebrities will be led by Ashley banjo. They are set to take the Full Monty strip to a whole new level. The celebrities are aiming to raise awareness by baring all. They will be promoting life-saving cancer checks.

According to ITV: “The class of 2021 hitting the dance floor this year will be EastEnders actress Laila Morse, professional dancers and husband and wife James and Ola Jordan, Blue singer Duncan James, model Christine McGuiness, Olympian Colin Jackson, musical theatre and Loose Women star Brenda Edwards, TV presenter Martin Roberts and Love Island favourites Teddy Soares and Demi Jones.

“They all have stories to tell about how cancer has touched the lives of themselves or those closest to them.”

Ashley Banjo commented: “I’m so excited to be working with a new brilliant, bold and brave line-up of celebrities for Strictly the Real Full Monty. It’s going to be our biggest musical dance extravaganza yet and we are determined to get the message out there that early cancer checks in intimate areas save lives. So don’t forget to check your bits and baubles this Christmas!”

Kate Teckman at ITV explained: “This year we’re bringing our message with a bang by adding a huge dose of sequins, sparkles, sambas and salsas to the strip. They’ll also be star guest performances and stunning solos so hold onto your mirror balls – this is strictly the most ambitious Full Monty yet!”

