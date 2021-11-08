Scam warning on the Costa del Sol. One Costa del Sol local took to Facebook to see if she was being scammed.

The user posted on a Torrox forum and said: “HELP – AM I BEING TOO CAREFUL?

“Just placed an advert for a log burner for sale. Had literally an instant response from someone in Madrid who wants to buy it. They’ve said they will give my name and number to DHL who will take my card details and pay the money directly on to my card.

“Once I know the money has been paid in, DHL will then pick up the log burner.

“Am I being too cautious? I don’t feel comfortable giving my card details to someone over the phone “claiming g to be from DHL. Obviously I wouldn’t anyway; I would ask them to identify themselves and give me a number for DHL so that I could ring back. Just seems a bit too fast and a bit fishy, or am I being too synical and this is common practice?”

This is a scam and bank details should never be given to unknown people or unverified companies.

Please be careful with who you share your personal information with.

