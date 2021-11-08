PREPARE for the International Day of Flamenco on November 16 as on that date in 2010, UNESCO declared flamenco one of the Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity.

The town of Casares will be celebrating the day by giving local schoolchildren a specially produced publication entitled “Vive el Flamenco! Get to know the Casares Fandango” which tells the story of the music – often referred to as Arte Jondo – as it has evolved in Casares.

Students from the Municipal School of Dance will form three Flashmobs highlighting flamenco dance as well as the Casares fandango which will take place 4.15pm in the Plaza de Andalucia de Secadero, at 5pm by the roundabout of Playa Ancha (Marina de Casares) and at 6pm in the Plaza España de Casares.

Prior to this, a free show Hospitalidad will be presented at the Casares Cultural Centre at 10pm on Saturday November 13 which combines the music of flamenco with poetry and art.

There will be no tickets for this event and people will be admitted until full capacity is reached.

