Former South African athlete Oscar Pistorius is currently serving a 15-year prison sentence for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in February 2013. It is reported though that as he has effectively done half of his time, he can be considered for parole. As part of the parole process, he must first meet with Reeva’s parents, which they have reportedly agreed to do.

After a long trial, he was eventually sentenced in November 2017. During the trial, Pistorius was in Pretoria’s Kgosi Mampuru prison facility, and then spent time under house arrest as well. He has since been housed in the Atteridgeville Correctional Facility, which is a low-security prison, also in Pretoria.

It is said that the former Paralympic sprint champion is a shadow of his former self after being incarcerated. He has apparently given up all exercising, and has started smoking, allegedly unrecognisable from before.

This was revealed by Bill Schroder, his former school teacher, who visits his old pupil regularly. Schroder claims Pistorius now has a bushy beard, and has put on a lot of weight. It is also claimed that the convicted murderer has taken up preaching to his fellow inmates.

“He can feel he is making a difference to others who really needed a difference to be made – to give their lives meaning, purpose, and some hope”, said his father Henke when speaking to The Times, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.

