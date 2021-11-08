NASA astronauts will return to Earth in diapers. The return trip to earth for the astronauts will be made a little more difficult as they have no working toilet.

Astronauts on the SpaceX capsule will be heading home on Monday, November 8. The SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavor astronauts will be wearing diapers.

The astronauts have spent around 200 days away from home. They have been on the International Space Station since April.

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet is the expedition commander. He commented: “It’s been a very, very intense mission, a lot of things have happened.”

The mission has been eventful. The crew have hosted a film crew from Russia, made tacos with the first chile peppers grown in space and carried out multiple spacewalks.

The International Space Station will say goodbye to the SpaceX capsule on Monday afternoon. The weather though could mean things change.

The astronauts will be spending around 20 hours in the capsule as they head home.

NASA astronaut Megan McArthur revealed at the weekend that the toilets on the Dragon Endeavor are not functioning. McArthur said: “of course that’s sub-optimal, but we’re prepared to manage,”

“Space flight is full of lots of little challenges, this is just one more that we’ll encounter and take care of in our mission.”

