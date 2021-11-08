MANILVA Civil Protection volunteers trained in search for missing people in the rural environment through courses in map reading and tracking.

The aim of this course was to offer an educational resource, so that the volunteers can share knowledge and understand all aspects related to the search for missing people in rural environment.

In addition, with volunteers working alongside professionals, this training, related to the management and operation of this type of emergency will ensure that most efficient use of resources.

Starting with theoretical training and then moving on to practical participation as a search team member, those involved were able to increase their skill and become an efficient member of a search team.

The mayor of Manilva, Mario Jimenez, who is responsible for civil security, took the time to thanks these tireless members of Civil Protection for their continuing training which makes them an indispensable unit in the event of an emergency.

This group had a great deal to do last years with the spread of the pandemic and lockdown and then with the various major forest fires that caused havoc and destruction during the summer.

