Latest DGT proposal to fine around 32 per cent of drivers

Spanish roads are currently full of cameras installed by the Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT), which carry out various functions. Some are used to monitor the flow of traffic, and to pinpoint any traffic congestion, or an accident.

Other cameras are set to detect if a driver is wearing the seat belt, or using any mobile device while driving. A proposal for extra road safety was reportedly put forward at the last Congress of Deputies sitting in Madrid. One attendee suggested, what if the DGT cameras could be set to fine 32 per cent of drivers.

According to DGT data, 32 per cent of vehicles circulating on the road system in Spain have not passed the ITV, or have not passed it directly. This data led to a proposal from the Spanish Association of Collaborating Entities of the Administration in the Technical Inspection of Vehicles AECA.

They have proposed taking full advantage of the DGT cameras to monitor all vehicles and find those that do not have the ITV. This would then allow the authority to proceed to open the corresponding sanctioning file.

Guillermo Magaz, director of the entity, used his presence in the Road Safety Commission of the Congress of Deputies to present this proposal to advantage of the DGT cameras that are installed on Spanish roads. It is probably really now a case of when, not if, this happens, but it means that images from DGT cameras could be used to verify the ITV stickers that all vehicles must display, or carry.

This move would surely cause the 32 per cent rate of vehicles without an ITV to drop significantly, and the number of fines for not having passed the technical inspection would also increase considerably, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

