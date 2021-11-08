Kilo of gold bullion seized from a passenger at Spanish airport

Kilo of gold bullion seized from a passenger at a Spanish airport by the Guardia Civil.

Officers from the Guardia Civil seized a kilo of gold bullion at Palma airport in Mallorca. The passenger had not declared the gold at Customs. The passenger was carrying a staggering 47,000 euros worth of gold.

The man was discovered to have 45 gold bars in his luggage. They weighed in at just under one kilo according to the Guardia Civil.

Officers from the Guardia Civil were working with Customs officials when they detected the gold at the airport of Son Sant Joan in Palma. The passenger had not declared that he would take the gold abroad. The passenger had intended to head to Hamburg.

Anyone leaving the country with over 10,000 euros needs to declare this. The man had his gold bars seized by the officials.

The gold bars will be placed for safekeeping in the Spanish bank in Palma. The bars will be at the disposal of the Commission for the Prevention of Money Laundering and Monetary Offences.

