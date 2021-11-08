Holly Willoughby’s secret torment revealed

Holly Willoughby’s secret torment is revealed. Holly has spoken out about the struggles she has experienced in her life.

The TV star has spoken out and revealed details of her “life crisis”. Holly is a mum to 3 and is best known for hosting This Morning and Dancing on Ice.

Holly has written a new book which has just been published. The book is called Reflections. Holly used her time during lockdown wisely and wrote the book. She has revealed how she got in touch with herself and her emotions. She is a fan of alternative therapies.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Holly is best friends with Phillip Schofield and she has even shared one of these alternative therapies with him.

Holly spoke to You about her new book. She said: “Writing it was scary, but I loved doing it and felt it was very much needed. The words just poured out.”

Holly revealed how in the past she had felt “felt numbed and a bit adrift”.

She explained: “I wasn’t unhappy but I felt I was missing out on something. The busier I was and the more plates I kept spinning the less time I had to sit in silence and listen to myself.

“We give ourselves high fives for multitasking. People say, ‘I don’t know how you do it!’ and you think, ‘I know’.

“I was quite happy on the hamster wheel. I never crashed, I never fell off. But you can’t sustain that for ever.”

Holly has used alternative therapies to get in touch with her feelings. When Phillip Schofield visited her at home recently they shared a “sound bath”.

“Sound bowls are big, deep, glass bowls; they’re all different sizes and shapes and made from different crystals, each with a different healing property,” explained Holly.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.