Guardia civil agents save 6-year-old child from choking

Guardia Civil agents save a 6-year-old child from choking in Huelva. The agents observed through the security cameras of the Huelva Command as a woman ran barefoot with a child in her arms.

The events occurred when the agents who provide security at the perimeter of the Guardia Civil headquarters in Huelva observed through the security cameras how a woman was running barefoot with a child in her arms down the street, asking for help.

The officers came to her aid at high speed, observing how the 6-year-old child was showing signs of asphyxia, in a semi-unconscious state and was emanating large quantities of mucus from his mouth.

That is why the two officers together with a third, belonging to the Traffic Subsector who was off duty in the vicinity, removed the possible obstructions to the airways that the minor might have, starting to perform the Heimlich manoeuvre, while they informed the COS 062 headquarters of what had happened in order to activate medical assistance.

After a few minutes, the Guardia civil agents save the child from choking to death by managing to free the obstruction from the boy’s airways, and he gradually began to breathe.

After being questioned about what had happened, the mother stated that while they were at home, the child had eaten a sweet which apparently caused him to choke. On finding herself alone and observing that her son could not breathe, the woman decided to go out to call for help and found the Guardia Civil officers who came to her aid.

Once the medical services arrived, they stated that the rapid intervention had saved the child’s life.

The minor was assisted by the doctors and taken to the Juan Ramon Jimenez Hospital for further examination.

