Good Morning Britain fans ask where is Richard Madley? Richard was missed on the show after being hired on a reported £300,000 per year deal.

Richard was missing from this morning’s show. Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis was filling in though. Richard is already in quarantine before he appears on I’m A Celebrity.

Martin possibly revealed too much on the show to viewers. He confessed that on the three-hour long show he cannot hold his farts in.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



On Twitter, one fan GMB commented: “Gmb looking good this morning. In unrelated news, Alan Partridge is not presenting.”

Another fan tweeted: “i rather have richard on.”

Richard has been likened to the Alan Partridge character played by Steve Coogan. Richard will start his full-time role on the show after he finishes on I’m A Celebrity.

According to The Sun, a source stated: “Richard has always maintained he would never do GMB full-time, as he loves his life as it is.

“But as the weeks have gone by, and he’s proven a constant hit with viewers, he’s really got into his stride and has been enjoying it more and more.

“He polls really well with fans and ratings have steadily been on the rise again over the past six months. After a couple of meetings with ITV bosses, he was offered a staff contract. And after consulting with his family, especially wife Judy, he decided ‘sod it’ — and to go for it.

“I’m A Celebrity will effectively be the perfect launch pad to start the new gig, and he’s a brilliant addition to the GMB squad.”

ITV have not officially named Richard as Piers’ replacement. A source revealed: “They don’t want any big fuss or major announcement so as not to heap too much pressure on either ­Richard or Piers.

“Obviously Piers is utterly unique and no one could like-for-like fill his size 12 shoes.

“Officially they are still casting around for another potential full-time team member — hopefully another star name — so as to give the show a fresh new feel in 2022.

“After a few rocky months since Piers’ unceremonious departure, it’s an exciting time for GMB.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.