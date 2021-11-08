Firefighters to the rescue in Almeria. The fire broke out in Oria’s Rambla de Oria on Monday, November 8.

The fire started near Penon Alto. Plumes of smoke were seen rising high into the air. The fire was very near multiple houses in the area.

The fire broke out at around 4pm on Monday. A helicopter was soon on scene checking out the blaze. The helicopter flew away before returning quickly for the first water drop.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The helicopter took multiple passes over the fire dropping water as it went. As of 4:37pm, the fire was still not out and the helicopter was still overhead.

When the helicopter passed overhead with water sirens could be heard warning local residents.

Locals were worried over the blaze and hoped that their neighbours were safe.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.