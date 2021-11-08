Firefighters to the rescue in Almeria

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
Firefighters to the rescue in Almeria
Credit: EWN

Firefighters to the rescue in Almeria. The fire broke out in Oria’s Rambla de Oria on Monday, November 8.

The fire started near Penon Alto. Plumes of smoke were seen rising high into the air. The fire was very near multiple houses in the area.

The fire broke out at around 4pm on Monday. A helicopter was soon on scene checking out the blaze. The helicopter flew away before returning quickly for the first water drop.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The helicopter took multiple passes over the fire dropping water as it went. As of 4:37pm, the fire was still not out and the helicopter was still overhead.

When the helicopter passed overhead with water sirens could be heard warning local residents.

Locals were worried over the blaze and hoped that their neighbours were safe.


Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here