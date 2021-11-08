Dog attack leaves septuagenarian hospitalised with facial injuries. The elderly woman was attacked by two dogs in Spain’s Salamanca.

A 79-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital after she was bitten by two dogs. She was attacked on Cordel de Valdehijaderos street according to the emergency services 112. The woman was bitten in the face and on her arm.

The terrifying incident happened on Sunday, November 7. The woman was attacked shortly after 1pm. Officers from the Guardia Civil in Salamanca sped to the scene of the incident along with a basic life support ambulance and medics from the health centre of Béjar.

The elderly woman was attended to by medical staff. She was then rushed to hospital by ambulance. She received treatment at the University Health Care Complex in Salamanca.

By the time help arrived for the woman the dogs had left the scene of the attack.

