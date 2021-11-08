Dog attack leaves septuagenarian hospitalised with facial injuries

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
Dog attack leaves septuagenarian hospitalised with facial injuries
Image: Pixabay

Dog attack leaves septuagenarian hospitalised with facial injuries. The elderly woman was attacked by two dogs in Spain’s Salamanca.

A 79-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital after she was bitten by two dogs. She was attacked on Cordel de Valdehijaderos street according to the emergency services 112. The woman was bitten in the face and on her arm.

The terrifying incident happened on Sunday, November 7. The woman was attacked shortly after 1pm. Officers from the Guardia Civil in Salamanca sped to the scene of the incident along with a basic life support ambulance and medics from the health centre of Béjar.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The elderly woman was attended to by medical staff. She was then rushed to hospital by ambulance. She received treatment at the University Health Care Complex in Salamanca.

By the time help arrived for the woman the dogs had left the scene of the attack.

 


Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here