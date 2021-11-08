Bus mishap as two elderly women run over

Bus mishap as two elderly women run over at the bus station in Tenerife.

The two women were injured when they were run over by a bus at the Santa Cruz de Tenerife station. The bizarre incident happened on Sunday, November 7. The two women were hit by a bus at around 10am. The eldest woman is aged 84, the other woman is 64 years old.

The Canary Islands emergency service was at the scene of the incident and helped the victims according to the Centro Coordinador de Emergencias y Seguridad (Cecoes) 112.

The youngest woman to be run over was said to be suffering from moderate trauma. Her lower limb was injured. She was rushed to a hospital by ambulance. She was being treated at the Hospital Universitario Nuestra Señora de La Candelaria for her injuries.

The 84-year-old woman suffered from a head injury and a back injury too. She was taken to the University Hospital of the Canary Islands by a basic life support ambulance.

The incident is being investigated by officers from the Local Police of Santa Cruz de Tenerife.


No further details are known at this time.

