Boy who lured pal into woods and tried to decapitate him jailed

The boy who lured his pal into the woods and tried to decapitate him has been jailed for life.

15-year-old Marcel Grzeszcz savagely attacked Roberts Buncis. On December 12 last year Grzeszcz knifed Roberts more than 70 times in Lincolnshire. He inflicted knife wounds to the young boy’s chest, abdomen and neck.

Grzeszcz tried to decapitate his victim. He also attempted to remove his victim’s hand or fingers. Soon after the attack he messaged his friends and said: “It wasn’t meant to go down like this”.

Roberts was found in Fishtoft in Lincolnshire. When his body was discovered he still had a knife embedded in his skull.

Lincoln Crown Court convicted Grzeszcz of murder today, Monday, November 8. He has been jailed for life. The minimum sentence though is only 16 years and 36 days. The judge has allowed Grzeszcz’s identity to be released.

The court heard the victim impact statement from Roberts’ dad. It said: “How do I put into words how I feel? This is all wrong. No father should ever have to bury his son.

“I have lost my destination, my purpose.

“My life is in the cemetery.

“I feel empty, nothing will change this.”

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Myszczyszyn from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit commented on the brutal murder. He said: “Roberts should have had his life ahead of him but his future was stolen in the most brutal way. The future of all who loved Roberts will now be tainted with grief and sorrow and we send our deepest sympathy. Their bravery, and their support for our investigation, under such horrific circumstances, has been incredible.

“This was an utterly senseless act with devastating consequences. It’s a tragedy that deeply affected the school and the local community, and one that will stay with all of us for a lifetime. The level of violence, and that it involved children, makes it all the more difficult to comprehend.

“The diligence and dedication displayed by Officers and staff who responded and investigated was exemplary. Their efforts are a credit to the force and hopefully of some reassurance to the community who continue to process the fact that such a distressing and disturbing act could happen on their doorstep.”

He added: “Nothing can bring Roberts back, but today’s outcome at least might offer some closure to those affected, and a sense that justice has been served.

“There could be no stronger message than this on the potential devastation that carrying a knife can bring. Please think of Roberts, remember him, and make the right choices. If you, as a parent or a child, have any concerns about knives, please talk to us. We can all play a part in building a future free of such unnecessary and tragic loss of life.”

