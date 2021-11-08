Astroworld festivalgoer suing Travis Scott and Drake

An Astroworld festivalgoer is suing rappers Travis Scott and Drake



Kristian Paredes, a 23-year-old from Austin, Texas, is suing rappers Travis Scott and Drake for more than one million dollars (€864,584). He was among the crowd who attended the fateful Astroworld concert at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, last Friday, November 5. Paredes is claiming that he has been left “severely injured” after getting caught up in the crush that occurred.

In the lawsuit – a copy of which has been obtained by DailyMail.com – filed against Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation, and the two rappers, Paredes accuses them of negligence. Eight people, unfortunately, died as a result of a crush in the crowd.

Special guest Drake, “came on stage alongside Travis Scott and helped incite the crowd”, according to his complaint. Paredes goes on to accuse the rappers of continuing with their performance, “as the crowd became out of control”, and, “while the crowd mayhem continued”.

“The crowd became chaotic, and a stampede began, leaving eight dead, and dozens, including Kristian Paredes, severely injured”, says the lawsuit. “Many begged security guards hired by Live Nation Entertainment for help, but were ignored”, it adds.

Seeking a trial by jury, in his lawsuit, Paredes claims that the deaths that occurred were a result of the “negligence, carelessness and recklessness of the defendants, their agents, servants, and employees, in the ownership, management, maintenance, operation, supervision, and the control of the subject premises”.

Thomas J. Henry, the Texas lawyer representing Paredes, said, “There is no excuse for the events that unfolded at the NRG Stadium on Friday night. There is every indication that the performers, organisers, and venue, were not only aware of the hectic crowd but also that injuries and potential deaths may have occurred. Still, they decided to put profits over their attendees and allowed the deadly show to go on”.

“Live musical performances are meant to inspire catharsis, not tragedy. Many of these concert-goers were looking forward to this event for months, and they deserved a safe environment in which to have fun and enjoy the evening. Instead, their night was one of fear, injury, and death”, added Mr Henry.

