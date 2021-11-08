Another global Twitter crash left thousands unable to use the platform as there are issues with Twitter’s website and app. The programme DownDetector monitors online outages reported a spike in issues just after 18.30 GMT+1

More than 3,000 American users reported issues. Simultaneously, about 1,800 British, also, other countries including New Zealand had their accounts affected.

Many Twitter users said their tweets were not refreshing or their accounts closed and they had problems logging back in again.

Twitter hasn’t revealed what caused the crash. However, the problem seems to have been sorted and users are back online.

One user joked: “Twitter was down and I had nowhere to complain about it.”

This isn’t the first time users have experienced a Twitter crash. Social media users will be well aware of issues with their favourite sites in the past few weeks.

Social media owned by Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta – Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger have also experienced the curse of the Twitter crash.

The sites dropped out for a whopping seven hours at the beginning of last month, with three billion people left unable to reach Facebook alone.

At the same time, some users reported problems with sites including Google, Amazon, TikTok and Verizon, among other pages. Online daters were also left in the lurch, with problems on Tinder. During the issues, Twitter saw a traffic surge. Its official account shared the message: “Hello literally everyone.”

In just 25 minutes, Google search traffic for the site had risen by 50 per cent. By the time Twitter posted its comment, search traffic had doubled.

Within two hours, however, the huge spike in users would prove too much for Twitter to handle. The site’s features malfunctioned and hundreds of users reported a Twitter crash every minute. By the end of the day, Twitter shares had fallen by 5.9 per cent – more than the 4.9 per cent drop suffered by Facebook. Even though Twitter was one of the only social networking platforms to have not initially crashed.

