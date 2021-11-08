Almeria, Granada and Guadix Railway Alliance will push to be part of the Railway Corridor of Europe.

The mayors of Almeria, Guadix and Granada met on November 5 to push forward the improvement of rail connections between the three cities and accelerate the pace of the Mediterranean Coastal Corridor and make it reality as soon as possible.

They may be from different political parties, but Francisco Cuenca, mayor of Granada (PSOE), and Jesus Lorente of Guadix and Ramon Fernandez-Pacheco of Almeria (both PP) are united in their campaign to defend and improve their territories for the benefit of all.

Cuenca stated categorically that it is about establishing a “joint alliance between Almeria, Guadix and Granada for the defence of something that is just, which is to be part of the Railway Corridor of Europe.” He added, “we will not allow our cities to be left out of the Mediterranean coastal axis.” The mayor of Granada recalled the importance both in terms of passenger traffic due to the high rates of tourists that both provinces receive, as well as the consequences for freight traffic.

Fernandez-Pacheco of Almeria emphasised: “The improvement of the connections of Southeast Spain is not a matter of ideology but is basically a matter of justice.” He also assured that the Council of the capital has “spearheaded the claim for the railroad against governments of all colours because we understand that the situation is the responsibility of all.”

The three mayors signed the joint manifesto that calls for improvements in several railway connections in the area including the Granada-Baza-Lorca line and the recovery of the commuter train to Loja and Guadix. The work on the Almería-Granada line would bring it up to European standards in 2023 and ensure that Andalusia and the Spanish Levante would be directly connected to the Mediterranean Coastal Corridor.

