Xavi speaks his mind in first press conference as Barcelona coach

Xavi Hernandez has finally been installed as Barcelona’s new head coach, and he pointed out an important fact in some of his first words in the job. The former midfield star met with the media just a few hours after taking over, and made his introduction, offering his initial impressions.

He promised to work “as much as possible from the first day, to regain excellence”, which, in his opinion, it is part of the entity’s DNA. “I need to see the squad on a day-to-day basis. At the moment I can only comment on the games I have seen”.

He continued, “At times, I have seen them doing well, in others, not so much, and I suppose that in the end, the players are not operating at their best levels individually either. I know that it is not an easy situation for them, and that I did not arrive at the best moment in the history of the club, but for that we are here, to work as much as possible”.

Beginning his speech by explaining that he returns home “with great enthusiasm and eager to see the players, to talk to them, and start working hard with the maximum ambition and passion possible”. Xavi acknowledged that he is assuming a “great responsibility” when returning to Barcelona as coach of the first team.

“The feeling I have for this club is very great and it is a dream come true”, he assured the assembled media. “I’m very happy to be back at Barcelona, to start working, and in the end, that’s the summary I would make. I think the club has made a great effort, and Al Sadd, and I have also made a great effort. We have all gone in the same direction to be able to close the deal and I am really looking forward to getting started”.

The new coach pointed out that he will enter “with great demand”, and with the aim of “competing well and achieving the successes and positive results that the club is pursuing”. Outlining his style as a coach, he said, “I like to have possession of the ball, to attack, not to speculate, to be a protagonist with the ball. That is the DNA that I have lived through, and we will do everything possible to maintain possession, attack, and generate scoring chances”.

“We are at Barca, what I have experienced all my life here is excellence, we will try to be as close as possible to that, to win, to compete, and to fight for everything. You cannot give anything away. I have always been taught that, and that is the DNA of the club”, concluded Xavi, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

