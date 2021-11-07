Man on mission to collect Wetherspoons chips. The 45-year-old aims to collect one chip from every single one of the 925 Wetherspoons pubs across the UK.

Boris Bennett says he carries a folder of chips around with him. Each chip is in a clear pouch and perfectly labelled with the restaurant it was purchased from. Boris told Metro.co.uk “he has been coating the chips in Vaseline and wax to make them last longer”.

His hilarious hobby hit the scenes when he posted a picture of his ‘trading cards collection book’ on the social network Facebook.

Fans of the chain pub have various online groups where they can share their experiences including how many Wetherspoons chips they got with their meal in the Wetherspoons paltry chip count. Or publish photographs of the carpet in different pubs.

But, is he pulling our leg? Social media users were quick to mention that the chips would probably go mouldy by the time he had finished his challenge. Due to the amount of time it would take to travel the country. But the man behind the Facebook profile (which carries a stock image) claims he is deadly serious.

A spokesperson for Wetherspoons has commended the challenge, naming Boris “one of a kind”.

His post on Facebook reads: ‘Evening all. You may remember me from such fine works as the Stonehenge/chiphenge post ™.

“Today however I bring you this – A healthy 38 chips in the Spinning Mule in Bolton this afternoon”.

“I am currently on a man on a mission to collect and record one chip from every Wetherspoons in Britain, and here is what I have got so far”.

“If you are wondering “does that bloke really walk around with a trading cards collection book full of chips?” “The answer is yes, yes I do.”

Boris from Bury has gone viral with his chip challenge, he says “he’s thrilled with the response and would ‘love to shake the hand’ of Wetherspoon founder Tim Martin one day”.

He also said: “I decided to do it because I thought it would be funny to other members of the group, and also because it gives me an excuse to travel the UK to all the pubs. I’m trying to just get to as many as possible, if I get too tired I might pass the baton on to a fellow chip enthusiast. ”

He added: “It feels rather exciting – 18k+ reactions on Facebook, 110k+ on Instagram and 100k+ on TikTok is something I’m proud of, especially when I didn’t think people would like it so much.”

