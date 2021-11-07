Tropical Storm Wanda barrelling towards Britain. The Met Office is tracking the storm.

Storm Wander is being tracked by the Met Office. It is heading towards the UK. Unsettled weather is expected to hit when the remnants of the storm hit Britain’s coast.

Britain is experiencing strong winds and heavy rain this weekend. The storm has been spotted over the Atlantic. Wanda is heading towards Britain. A map from the US National Hurricane Centre shows its course. On Tuesday the UK is expected to see strong winds from the storm.

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place for northern Scotland. The warning will end at 5 PM on Sunday. According to the weather warning: “Strengthening west to north westerly winds will bring gusts of 60-70mph perhaps locally 80mph, to exposed locations of northern Scotland.

“These winds initially across the Western Isles and north west mainland Scotland on Saturday evening, spreading to the north east mainland and Orkney overnight and Sunday morning.

“In combination with high spring tides this is expected to lead to large waves around the coasts. Winds gradually easing through Sunday afternoon.”

The remnants of storm Wanda will be seen in the UK from Tuesday. Dan Harris for the Met Office commented: “Tropical Storm Wanda is not too far from the UK – and may indirectly influence the forecast early next week.”

Joe Farrow for Netweather said: “If Wanda gets caught up with another Atlantic low pressure, its tropical energy could help bring wet and windy weather to the UK.”

